BILLINGS — Montana State Billings on Thursday announced the signings of two women’s basketball recruits, including Fort Benton’s Aspen Giese.

Giese, a guard, has helped Fort Benton to a combined 65-7 record over the past three seasons while achieving all-state accolades three times. Giese has averaged 13.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 3.8 steals per game so far in her career.

“Aspen will play multiple guard positions for us and she will have an immediate, positive impact on our program,” MSUB coach Kevin Woodin said in a press release.

The Yellowjackets’ other signing is guard Chloe Williams from Liberty Lake, Washington.

As a junior at Central Valley High School in 2019-20, Williams earned WIAA Class 4A all-tournament honors. She led her team in scoring while shooting 54% from the field and 40% from 3-point range. Defensively, she averaged 3.5 steals per game.

Tags

Load comments