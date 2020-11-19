BILLINGS — Montana State Billings on Thursday announced the signings of two women’s basketball recruits, including Fort Benton’s Aspen Giese.
Giese, a guard, has helped Fort Benton to a combined 65-7 record over the past three seasons while achieving all-state accolades three times. Giese has averaged 13.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 3.8 steals per game so far in her career.
“Aspen will play multiple guard positions for us and she will have an immediate, positive impact on our program,” MSUB coach Kevin Woodin said in a press release.
The Yellowjackets’ other signing is guard Chloe Williams from Liberty Lake, Washington.
As a junior at Central Valley High School in 2019-20, Williams earned WIAA Class 4A all-tournament honors. She led her team in scoring while shooting 54% from the field and 40% from 3-point range. Defensively, she averaged 3.5 steals per game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.