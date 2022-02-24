ELLENSBURG, Wash. — The Montana State Billings women held a 12-point lead entering the fourth quarter Thursday but couldn't hang on in an 81-77 Great Northwest Athletic Conference loss in overtime at Central Washington.
CWU's Kizzah Maltezo hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime, and Maltezo and teammate Jenna Troy hit back-to-back 3s to give the Wildcats a five-point lead in the extra period.
The loss for MSUB (16-10, 10-4 GNAC) snapped a four-game winning streak. The Yellowjackets will finish the regular season at Northwest Nazarene on Saturday.
Taryn Shelly had a double-double of 30 points and 14 rebounds for MSUB, while Kortney Nelson added 16 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Shayla Montague hit four 3s and finished with 12 points.
Maltezo spurred CWU's comeback and finished with 29 points. Samantha Bowman had 12 points and 18 rebounds.
