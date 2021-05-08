DUPONT, Wash. — Montana State Billings golfer Garrett Woodin bounced back Saturday with a final-round score of 69 to qualify for the NCAA Division II men's golf national championships. He is the first men's golfer in MSUB history to make it to nationals.
Woodin's score gave him a three-day total of 213, 3-under-par and good for third place in the individual standings at the D-II West/South Central Regional tournament at The Home Course. Woodin, a senior from Billings West, shot a career-low 68 to take the individual lead after the first round on Thursday and followed with a Day 2 score of 76 on Friday.
As a team, MSUB finished the tournament in fifth place with a cumulative score of 883 (284-308-291), one stroke off the pace to qualify for nationals as a team. Woodin will go to nationals by virtue of being the highest-placing individual not on a top-four qualifying team. The D-II national championships are May 17-21 at PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
“I am very happy for Garrett,” said MSUB head coach Jeff Allen in a press release. “He is playing so good and he deserves it. Even though he gets to advance to nationals, he shares the heartbreak that the rest of the team is feeling right now. It will be a great experience at nationals and I know he will go down there and give it his best.”
The Yellowjackets' Kevin Kolb finished the tourney in a tie for 21st and 6-over at 222 (71-79-72), while teammate Riley Kaercher closed in a tie for 43rd with a score of 226 (71-76-79). MSUB's Caleb Trost finished tied for 48th at 227 (74-77-76) and Paul O'Neil ended in 83rd with a score of 240 (79-87-74).
Thomas Jenkins of Sonoma State won the individual title with a 5-under-par 211 after three rounds, one stroke better than Texas A&M Commerce's Zach Burch. Commerce won the overall team championship with a three-day total of 874. Saint Martin's (879), Sonoma State (880) and Colorado State Pueblo (882) rounded out the top four and all qualified for nationals.
