GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The Montana State Billings men’s golf team shot a final-round score of 304 on Tuesday and finished in ninth place among a field of 13 teams at the Mustang Intercollegiate hosted by Western New Mexico.
The Yellowjackets posted a three-round total of 879 (287-288-304) on the par-72, 7,015-yard course layout, shooting their two best team rounds of the season to start the event.
Garrett Woodin and Kevin Kolb led MSUB, tying for 28th place among 78 golfers. Woodin finished with a 2-over 74 on Tuesday, bringing his three-round score to 220.
Kolb rallied on Tuesday, finishing with an even-par 36 on the front-nine his final time through the course to close with a total of 220.
MSUB and Rocky Mountain College will meet in Mike Grob Cup this weekend. The three-day event runs Thursday through Saturday at three different courses in Billings.
