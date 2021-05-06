DUPONT, Wash. — Garrett Woodin and the Montana State Billings men's golf team had a big showing Thursday during the first round of the NCAA Division II West/South Central Regional tournament.
Woodin shot a career-low 68 and is 4-under par after Day 1 at The Home Course, good for first place among 86 players. As a team, the Yellowjackets shot 4-under 284, their lowest round of the season, to jump to the lead among 16 teams in the standings.
Woodin will take a one-stroke lead into Friday’s second round ahead of second-place Tyler Fitchett of Saint Martin's and Pablo Diaz of Colorado Mesa, who each shot a 69.
MSUB holds a one-stroke lead over second-place Saint Martin's with two rounds remaining. The top-four teams and the top individual not on a top-four team after Saturday's final round will qualify for the 2021 NCAA D-II championship.
In addition to Woodin's 68, the Yellowjackets counted a 1-under-par 71 from both Riley Kaercher and Kevin Kolb, who sit in a tie for 10th. Caleb Trost chipped in a 74 and is in a tie for 37th.
Also competing for MSUB on Thursday was Paul O'Neil, who finished his round with a 79.
The three-round event resumes on Friday morning with the opening group teeing off at 7:30 a.m. Pacific time.
