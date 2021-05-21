BILLINGS — Beau Ackerman's record-breaking performance last week at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference outdoor track and field championships has earned the Montana State Billings senior the NCAA Division II West Region field athlete of the year award.
The award was announced Friday by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
Ackerman, a Glendive product, broke the GNAC meet's javelin record, as well as MSUB's school mark, with a throw of 233 feet, 7 inches. The heave also clinched the second conference title of his career.
Ackerman’s throw was the third-longest by any D-II athlete this season, and the furthest by any athlete in the West Region. He will compete in the NCAA D-II championships on May 29.
“I’m very happy for Beau, he definitely deserves this award. I’m excited he has been to nationals before, so he knows what it’s like there,” Yellowjackets coach Jonathan Woehl said in a press release. “He knows a little bit better how to handle that nervous energy.”
In addition, Ackerman was named to the all-region team on Friday. He was joined by teammates Isaiah Girard (men's high jump), Taylor Stringari (women's hammer throw) and Payden Lynn (men's javelin).
