Montana State Billings' sophomore Christine Funk was selected Monday as the volleyball defensive player of the week in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.

Funk is from Choteau.

She averaged 4.79 digs per set in the Yellowjackets' four wins.

Funk opened with a 25-dig performance in Friday's five-set win over MSU Moorhead.

Funk had double-digit digs in all four matches at the Yellowjacket Invitational.

