BILLINGS — The Great Northwest Athletic Conference announced in an email on Thursday that "in the interest of the safety of our student-athletes and the public at large," it was suspending spring conference athletic competitions until further notice effective Friday.
Many athletic events, locally and nationally, have been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Montana State University Billings is a member of the GNAC.
Effective Friday, MSUB has suspended all conference and nonconference spring sports events, including home baseball games scheduled for Friday and Saturday and away softball contests scheduled for Friday and Saturday, according to the MSUB athletic department. No timetable has been set for athletic events to resume at MSUB.
MSUB offers baseball, men's and women's golf, men's and women's track and field, softball and triathlon in the spring.
According to an MSUB press release, "this decision was made in consultation with the member universities in an effort to limit the spread of the virus and in the interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff and all of our fans."
The situation is fluid, but practice for all sports will continue as of Thursday, according to MSUB director of athletic communications Charlie Snelson.
Also on Thursday, the NAIA canceled all remaining winter championships, including those underway. The NAIA women's Division I basketball tournament, scheduled to be at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, was one of the events canceled. On Wednesday, the National Basketball Association was the first major U.S. sports league to suspend its season because of the pandemic.
