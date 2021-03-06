COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Daniel Cipriano blasted a grand slam in the first game of a doubleheader against Colorado-Colorado Springs Saturday to break the Montana State Billings baseball career home run record.
It was the 28th homer of Cipriano’s career, moving him past Ryan Myers, who hit 27 home runs during his two-year career with the Yellowjackets in 2017-18.
Cipriano, a senior from Aguaro Hills, California, hit another home run in the second game, and he finished the day with 29 to move into a tie for No. 2 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference history with Jamie Nilsen of Central Washington University (2005-08).
Cipriano’s line of 5-for-7 with seven RBIs highlighted an otherwise frustrating day for MSUB, as the Yellowjackets’ season-opening losing skid extended to eight games with the two defeats. Colorado Springs swept the Jackets 12-10 and 11-5. MSUB begins conference play next week.
