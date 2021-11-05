BILLINGS — When she shot the ball, Addison Gardner had little faith it would go in.
A player who remained determined through two seasons of limited minutes, she had never experienced a moment like this. But the Montana State Billings’ guard also had limited time to think with time evaporating in a game at Lewis-Clark State last Feb. 13. Gardner only had time to react.
That’s when it happened.
Gardner stretched to her left to corral a pass on the wing from teammate Skylar Patton, let the ball go with 0.9 seconds left, watched its flight and then … swish. The Yellowjackets prevailed 82-81 in overtime and Gardner had her first-ever buzzer-beating winner.
“That was my biggest moment so far,” said Gardner, an MSUB senior and a graduate of Great Falls CMR.
Gardner threw up her hands, spun in a circle and was mobbed by her teammates. All the while, she couldn’t contain her emotions. Gardner broke down into tears, and these weren’t just damp eyes. This was full-blown waterworks.
“It came down to the wire, and to see Addison make that shot is something I’ll never forget,” Jackets coach Kevin Woodin said. “I’ve seen a lot of buzzer beaters both ways, but it was instant tears for her. She looked like she just lost her best friend. It didn’t look like tears of joy.
“If you didn’t know what happened you’d wonder why she was so sad, because she just broke down crying.”
That reaction, Gardner said, was “100%” a response to her work and continued growth into the role of a reputable Division II player at MSUB, which took lots of commitment and the ability to overcome self-doubt. And she was happy, not sad.
‘A completely different attitude’
It’s been a long journey for Gardner.
After an all-state career at CMR, the 5-foot-7 guard played in nine games as a freshman with the Yellowjackets and appeared in 22 more the following year, but averaged just 5.6 minutes per game in those two seasons. Last year, of course, was a pandemic-shortened season, and though Gardner started seven of eight games and took a big leap by averaging 27.3 minutes, she was left wanting more.
That brings us to this year, which will be Gardner’s last with the program. The Yellowjackets have a long, 32-game schedule ahead of them in what is a return to normal competition. It began Friday with the Division II CCA Tip Off Classic at the Trailhead, a much-ballyhooed 10-team, 15-game tournament hosted by MSUB.
Gardner said her lowest point came after her sophomore season, when playing time was scarce and a feeling persisted that she wasn’t getting what she bargained for. A health and human performance major, she considered stepping away from basketball altogether.
But this season is an opportunity for Gardner, now a bona fide leader and important cog in MSUB’s plans, to fulfill her expectations.
“I’m putting everything I’ve got into it,” Gardner said. “I’ve been more focused on basketball now than I ever have in my life. I have a completely different attitude. I’m excited. I’m ready to go. It’s been fun for me. I love this team and I think we have a chance to go really far this year, and I’m really glad to be a part of that.”
Woodin commends Gardner for her dedication to the program despite the stops and starts.
“She didn’t play a lot in our program for a couple years, and that’s hard,” Woodin said. “These days there are transfer portals and kids might think, ‘Hey, this isn’t worth it.’ But she would ask questions and really wanted to know how to get better. And when we did play her as a sophomore some? Wow. She contributed.
“She’s put in the time, and last year I thought she came out of her shell. Unfortunately the schedule was limited, but now she’s one of our more complete players. She’s improved her all-around offensive game and she’s just a very smart defender. She’s a leader. She does things the right way.”
Gardner was a standout basketball player at CMR, and graduated in 2018. She’s a member of the school’s athletic hall of fame for her contributions to the Rustlers, which included two first-team all-state selections and three top-five scoring finishes in Class AA.
Gardner also won a state soccer title in high school as a freshman defender in 2014, when she matched up against Bozeman High star forward Averie Collins (later of Stanford and Washington State fame) and kept the prolific goal scorer off the board in a 1-0 win.
Her prep basketball coach, Brian Crosby, said Gardner had unmatched work ethic — an elevated level of “Russell Hustle” as it’s known in CMR circles — and the kind of want-to that led her to become a rare four-year letterwinner for the Rustlers.
Making her mark
It started early. Crosby remembers an instance when Gardner, as a freshman, led a 20-point comeback in an Eastern AA playoff game against Billings Skyview. Gardner made the game’s biggest plays in overtime and the Rustlers emerged victorious.
“I had seniors and juniors melting down from the stress, and Addison was just like, ‘Oh, OK,’” Crosby said. “She’s the kind of kid where she’s unassuming sometimes, but when she gets the opportunity she’s going to prove that she deserves to be there.
“That’s one of my fondest memories in basketball, that game. She’s this spunky little freshman that we throw out in the biggest game of the season and one of the highest-stress games I’ve ever been a part of, and she just goes out there and calmly scores the first four points of double overtime and we win.”
At MSUB, Woodin has built his program for 18 years on the strength of in-state players, and it was Gardner who reached out to Woodin to advance her own recruitment. Woodin said Gardner was resigned to staying in state to play.
Gardner said Woodin’s recruiting philosophy and his reliance on high school players from Montana was a big draw.
“When I came here I really liked it and I felt like it was meant to be,” she said. “I think it’s so important to recruit in state. I’m so proud to be from Montana and I’m proud to play with Montana girls.”
Woodin became a believer, and is an even bigger one now.
“My trust level with Addison is off the charts. I feel like she’s one of our best leaders. She is well-respected by her teammates and she’s improved her game so much. What I like is that when the situations are very intense or stressful, her demeanor never changes.”
Gardner proved that as a high school freshman against Skyview — and in the final seconds last February at Lewis-Clark State, when she shot the ball, watched its flight and lifted her team to victory.
Now Gardner can save those tears for another day, happy or otherwise.
“Looking back, I think God has a way of making a path for us, and this is the path I was supposed to go down,” she said. “I think the biggest thing is I stuck it out and persevered from not playing at all to playing a lot. I’m so glad I stuck with it.
“Now I’m to where I am in my last season and I’m so excited to have a great year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.