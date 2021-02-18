PORTLAND, Ore. — The Great Northwest Athletic Conference is moving forward with schedules for baseball and softball, and the league affirmed its commitment to conducting spring sports championships based on decisions made by the conference’s Management Council and approved by the CEO Board on Thursday.
The conference made the announcement Thursday in a press release.
To ensure the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, officials and staff, and to provide the best opportunity for competition, spectators will not be allowed for any regular-season home events, including Montana State Billings, for the remainder of the 2020-21 academic year.
The release also stated that spectators will not be allowed at the GNAC’s spring championships.
The GNAC plans to conduct a full 2021 baseball schedule with all five teams competing. The conference season will begin March 12 and will conclude with the GNAC championships May 20-21 at Northwest Nazarene in Nampa, Idaho.
The GNAC also announced plans to conduct a full softball schedule with six of the league’s seven teams competing. Due to the continued closure of the U.S./Canada border, Simon Fraser is unable to participate. The conference schedule will begin March 5 and concludes with the GNAC championships May 6-8 at Western Oregon in Monmouth, Oregon.
The conference also affirmed in its release the commitment to conduct spring championships in the sports of golf and outdoor track and field. The track and field championships will take place May 14-15 at Western Oregon. The combined event component of the championship will be May 3-4 at Central Washington in Ellensburg, Washington.
The GNAC golf championships will be played at The Home Course in DuPont, Washington. The two-day event will be held April 19-20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.