PORTLAND, Ore. — The CEO Board and athletic directors of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference met in a joint video conference Thursday to evaluate the status of fall sports impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A press release issued by the GNAC said that the two groups will continue to monitor state, provincial and local health guidelines as they review scheduling scenarios that prioritize the health and safety of student-athletes, staff and fans.

Montana State Billings is a member of the GNAC. 

A decision on the status of fall sports is expected on July 17 the release said. 

Tags

Load comments