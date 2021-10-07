BILLINGS — Halil Yilmaz moved into a tie for most goals in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference on Thursday, scoring twice in MSU Billings' 3-0 men's soccer win over Saint Martin’s.

Yilmaz put MSUB ahead in the sixth minute, and added another in the 73rd for a 2-0 lead. Paul Cuevas capped the match with a goal in the 90th minute. MSUB had season highs of 21 shots and nine shots on goal, with Yilmaz leading the way at seven shots and four on target.

The Yellowjackets moved to 3-4-1 overall and 1-1-0 in the GNAC. Saint Martin's is now 1-8-0 and 0-3-0 in the league.

The Jackets return to the pitch Saturday with a 2:30 p.m. kickoff against Northwest Nazarene.

Tags

Load comments