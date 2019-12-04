BILLINGS — Hardin's Journey Erickson has signed a national letter of intent with the Montana State Billings triathlon team.
Erickson will join the Jackets for the 2020-21 season, the school announced in a press release on Wednesday.
Erickson will be the second Bulldog on the MSUB roster. Last month at the NCAA Championships in Tempe, Arizona, Hardin native Madisan Chavez placed 21st among Division II entries.
“I am ecstatic to have another product of Coach (Cindy) Farmer’s Hardin cross country team joining our program,” MSUB triathlon coach Kevin Bjerke said in a press release. “She has built a tremendous program of outstanding young runners and people and we are fortunate to now have two of her athletes in our program. I have already lost track of the number of flattering comments I have received regarding Journey’s attitude and work ethic. Her running speaks for itself and her swimming ability at the USA Triathlon combine that Journey attended only added to my excitement of imagining her potential in triathlon. When you combine all of those attributes with her academic success, you would be hard-pressed to find a higher level of recruit.”
Erickson was a three-sport athlete at Hardin, participating in cross country, track and field and basketball. She will become the third member of the MSUB triathlon team, joining Chavez and Madalyn Terwilliger next fall. Terwilliger is a sophomore who attended Billings West.
