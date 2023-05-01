BILLINGS — Former Hardin basketball standout Famous Lefthand, the 2022-23 Mon-Dak Conference MVP and a two-time junior college All-American for United Tribes Technical College, has signed to continue his career at Montana State Billings.

Lefthand announced his commitment Sunday on Twitter.

Lefthand averaged 23.6 points and 4.4 rebounds this past season for United Tribes. He was among the top junior college scorers in the country and led the nation in mid-January.

Lefthand also was chosen Bismarck (N.D.) 2-Year College Male Athlete of the Year.

Lefthand started his collegiate career at Rocky Mountain College and also spent some time at Williston State (N.D.) College before moving on to United Tribes. He led Hardin to three consecutive Class A state-title games, winning the crown in 2018 and sharing with Butte Central in 2020.

Lefthand was offered by MSUB on Feb. 2. Colorado State Pueblo also offered.

