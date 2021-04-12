BILLINGS — Haylee Gunter netted the game-winning goal in the 15th minute on Sunday afternoon as Montana State Billings women's soccer closed out the season with a 1-0 win over visiting Carroll College.
The Yellowjackets finished their abbreviated spring campaign with a 4-5 overall record,
Gunter's goal was her first of the season. MSUB owned a 17-3 advantage in shots, with eight of them hitting the frame.
Goalies Clare Keenan (first half) and Lainey Bosch (second half) split the match to earn the shutout win.
