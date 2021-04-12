BILLINGS — Haylee Gunter netted the game-winning goal in the 15th minute on Sunday afternoon as Montana State Billings women's soccer closed out the season with a 1-0 win over visiting Carroll College.

The Yellowjackets finished their abbreviated spring campaign with a 4-5 overall record,

Gunter's goal was her first of the season. MSUB owned a 17-3 advantage in shots, with eight of them hitting the frame.

Goalies Clare Keenan (first half) and Lainey Bosch (second half) split the match to earn the shutout win.

Tags

Load comments