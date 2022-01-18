BILLINGS — A pair of Montana State Billings men's basketball games scheduled for this week have been postponed due to health and safety protocols, the Yellowjackets announced Tuesday.

MSUB's Great Northwest Athletic Conference road games at Simon Fraser on Thursday and at Western Washington on Saturday are being delayed because of COVID issues within the Yellowjacket program, a press release indicated.

No makeup dates have been announced.

The Yellowjackets (7-8, 3-2 GNAC) are next scheduled to play on Jan. 27 when they host Alaska Anchorage at 7:30 p.m.

