BILLINGS — A Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's basketball game between Montana State Billings and Alaska Anchorage scheduled for Saturday has been postponed.
According to a press release, COVID-19-related health and safety protocols involving the Anchorage program forced the postponement. A makeup date has not been announced.
MSU Billings (7-7, 1-1 GNAC) is still scheduled to play GNAC opponent Alaska on Thursday in Fairbanks at 7:15 p.m. Mountain time.
The MSUB men's team had its game in Fairbanks, scheduled for Thursday, postponed on Monday, also due to health protocols. A makeup date is pending. The Yellowjacket men (5-7, 1-1) are still slated to play at Alaska Anchorage on Saturday at 7:15.
