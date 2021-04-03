BILLINGS — Assisted by Kelsey Hogan, Vendela Anderson had the final goal to lead Montana State University Billings over Minot State University 4-1 in their home debut at Yellowjacket Field on Saturday.

Lexie Bloyder had the first goal of the game for MSUB and teammate Izzy Menning scored two more (unassisted) for the Jacket to take the lead to 3-1.

Overall MSUB outshot MSU 24-14. Defensively, Jacket goalkeeper Clare Keenan had seven saves compared to MSU's Mackenzie Long's five.

The Yellowjackets improved to 3-4 on the season, while the Beavers dropped to 4-3. 

