BILLINGS — Humboldt State used two first-half goals to defeat Montana State Billings 2-0 at Yellowjacket Field at the Rimrock Classic in memory of Trevor Wildberger on Friday in men's soccer.
Marco Silveira scored off a steal at 2:16 for Humboldt State and teammate Isaiah Dairo followed with a score at 20:05.
HSU outshot the Yellowjackets 14-12 and 7-4 for shots on goal. MSUB goal keeper Jessy Martin had five saves.
MSUB (0-2-1) will finish the weekend playing South Dakota Mines on Sunday at 4 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.