BILLINGS — Humboldt State used two first-half goals to defeat Montana State Billings 2-0 at Yellowjacket Field at the Rimrock Classic in memory of Trevor Wildberger on Friday in men's soccer.

Marco Silveira scored off a steal at 2:16 for Humboldt State and teammate Isaiah Dairo followed with a score at 20:05.

HSU outshot the Yellowjackets 14-12 and 7-4 for shots on goal. MSUB goal keeper Jessy Martin had five saves.

MSUB (0-2-1) will finish the weekend playing South Dakota Mines on Sunday at 4 p.m.

