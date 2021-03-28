BILLINGS — Humboldt State swept a pair of softball games from Montana State Billings on Sunday at Avitus Group Stadium, winning 6-5 and 9-2.
Emily McAdams worked the complete seven innings in the first game for the Humboldt State (3-1), allowing five hits and four earned runs. She walked two and fanned three. Izzy Starr hit a two-run homer in the top of the sixth inning for the game-winning RBI.
MSUB scored four times in the first for a 4-1 lead as Hailee Gregerson hit a two-run single and Brittanee Fisher hit a two-run homer. The round-tripper was the fifth of the season for Fisher.
Gregerson would later add her fourth homer of the season in the bottom of the fifth inning when she hit a solo shot to give the Jackets the 5-4 lead.
In the second game with a runner on base in the sixth, MSUB (5-15) scored twice when Allie Hughes launched her team-leading sixth homer of the year.
