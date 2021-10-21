BILLINGS — Montana State Billings guard Damen Thacker, a transfer from the University of Idaho, has been named preseason All-Great Northwest Athletic Conference.
Thacker transferred to MSUB in July. His is the only newcomer on the 2021-22 preseason All-GNAC team.
“It’s great for Damen and for us,” MSUB coach Mick Durham said in a press release. “He comes to us with a lot of experience. With us having so many new guys in the program, it tells you something about what the coaches think of his ability, knowing him from his past days at the University of Idaho and what he did in the NWAC.”
At Idaho, Thacker started in 39 of 52 games. In 2020-21, Thacker averaged 11.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in Big Sky play while also shooting 84.9% from the foul line.
A native of Meridian, Idaho, Thacker began his collegiate career at Southern Virginia before transferring to Walla Walla Community College, where he led the team with 22.6 points per game and helped the Warriors to the NWAC Championship game. He was a two-time All-Eastern Region first team selection.
Picked 10th in the GNAC preseason poll, MSUB plays an exhibition against Yellowstone Christian at home on Nov. 1. The season officially begins Nov. 15 at the Cal State San Marcos Hoops Classic.
