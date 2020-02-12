BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings men have lost six of their last seven, but things don't get any easier Thursday when the Yellowjackets host Seattle Pacific at 5:15 p.m. at Alterowitz Gym.
SPU (18-5, 14-1) is firmly in first place in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference standings, having already clinched a berth in the league tournament. MSUB (9-13, 4-10) is in ninth place, having lost three straight.
The game is the first half of a doubleheader at Alterowitz. The MSUB women will host No. 8 Alaska Anchorage at 7:30 p.m. for their annual "Pink Night" game to raise awareness for breast cancer.
The MSUB men are still mathematically alive for a GNAC postseason berth, but there is no room for error.
"We have put ourselves in a tough spot with three weeks to go," Jackets coach Mick Durham said in a press release. "We will compete until our schedule says no more games. SPU is the best team in our league and we are looking forward to completing the entire game. We will need to be at our best on Thursday."
The Yellowjackets will host Saint Martin's on Saturday for Hall of Fame Night. MSUB is inducting three new members to its athletic hall of fame this weekend — Bobbi Knudsen (women's basketball), Kelly Parsons (softball) and Bruce Parker (administration).
MSUB's women will host Alaska of Fairbanks on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.