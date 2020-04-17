BILLINGS — An honorable mention all-state selection from Indiana has signed to play men's basketball at Montana State Billings.

Nicholas Sebastiao will join the Yellowjackets for the 2020-21 season. Sebastiao is the second recruit to sign as a member of the recruiting class, joining Grant Tully who signed this past November.

The 6-foot-4 shooting guard/small forward from Scottsburg, Indiana, is a multi-sport athlete earning letters in basketball, men’s volleyball and football. This past season he was an honorable mention all-state selection and a member of the Hosiers Basketball Coaches Association regional all-star team. In addition, he was named to the all-state and all-tournament team in volleyball.

Sebastiao finished his high school career as a four-year starter, scoring 1,030 points (fourth in school history) and collecting 583 rebounds (fifth in the school history). This year he had five games of scoring 30 or more points.

