DUPONT, Wash. — Garrett Woodin joined some elite company, and a career-low score from Sydney Rochford highlighted Montana State Billings’ performance at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference golf championships.
Woodin fired a three-round score of 219 (72-76-71) at The Home Course to finish in third place. Woodin became the fourth player in program history to record a top-five finish at the conference event.
Tyler Fitchett of Saint Martin’s won the tournament, posting a three-round score of 2-under-par 214. Fitchett’s performance led the Saints to their first-ever GNAC team title. MSUB finished in third place among the four-team field, with a total of 877 (298-296-293).
Also finishing in the top-10 for the Yellowjackets was junior Caleb Trost, who tied for eighth place with a score of 223.
The Yellowjackets, who entered the week ranked eighth in the NCAA Division II West Region poll, seek the program’s first-ever team berth into the NCAA playoffs. The top-eight teams in the final regional rankings will earn a spot in the tournament, which runs May 6-8 at The Home Course.
Rochford finished her career in 12th place in the women’s competition with a two-round score of 164 (87-77). Her final-round 77 was her career low. Tierney Messmer was MSUB’s top finisher, taking 11th place at 162.
Kathryn Crimp of Saint Martin’s won with a two-round total of 153. Western Washington claimed the team crown, shooting a score of 627. MSUB, with a team score of 653, finished fourth.
