BILLINGS — Jeanann Lemelin won the award for game/event of the year and Tyler Green was awarded moment/play of the year as Montana State Billings conducted its eighth annual Buzzie Awards on Wednesday.
The event was held on YouTube for the first time due to health and safety concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Lemelin, a senior on the women’s basketball team, made a school-record 10 3-pointers at Seattle Pacific during a Feb. 22 game. Lemelin, a graduate of Billings Senior, was 10 for 12 from the 3-point line and finished with 32 points in the Yellowjackets’ 91-66 victory.
Lemelin was also named the women’s basketball player of the year.
Green, a senior on the men’s basketball team from Redding, California, hit a buzzer-beating, game-winning shot against Central Washington on Jan. 11. Green’s shot from just half court lifted the Yellowjackets to a 92-91 overtime win.
Amanda Hemmen won scholar athlete of the year and women's soccer player of the year.
Due to equity concerns and a shortened competition season for MSUB spring sports, certain categories were omitted from this year’s Buzzie Awards, including athlete of the year, coach of the year, and newcomer of the year.
The Jackets acknowledged their fan of the year Will Moody and student support workers Will Heward, Rachel Lythgoe, and Emma Tucker for their work this season.
Here’s the full list of winners:
Baseball Player of the Year: Daniel Cipriano
Women’s Soccer Player of the Year: Amanda Hemmen
Softball Player of the Year: Skyler Jenkins
Volleyball Player of the Year: Bayli Monck
Men’s Basketball Player of the Year: Brendan Howard
Triathlon Athlete of the Year: Madisan Chavez
Women’s Basketball Player of the Year: Jeanann Lemelin
Men’s Golf Player of the Year: Garrett Woodin
Women’s Golf Player of the Year: Tierney Messmer
Men’s Soccer Player of the Year: Luca Battistotti
Men’s Track & Field Athlete of the Year: Mason Schram
Women’s Track & Field Athlete of the Year: Brenna Beckett
Men’s Cross Country Runner of the Year: Ronald Venema
Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Year: Nikki Aiken
Comeback Player of the Year: Maddy Lincoln
Male Student Athlete Advisory Committee Member of the Year: Kyle McLaughlin
Female Student Athlete Advisory Committee Member of the Year: Kalin Sandow
Student Support Worker of the Year: Will Heward, Rachel Lythgoe, Emma Tucker
Fan of the Year: Will Moody
Cheerleader of the Year: Jessica Gapay
Scholar Athlete of the Year: Amanda Hemmen
Game/Event of the Year: Jeanann Lemelin
Moment/Play of the Year: Tyler Green
