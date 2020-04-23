BILLINGS — Jeanann Lemelin won the award for game/event of the year and Tyler Green was awarded moment/play of the year as Montana State Billings conducted its eighth annual Buzzie Awards on Wednesday.

The event was held on YouTube for the first time due to health and safety concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lemelin, a senior on the women’s basketball team, made a school-record 10 3-pointers at Seattle Pacific during a Feb. 22 game. Lemelin, a graduate of Billings Senior, was 10 for 12 from the 3-point line and finished with 32 points in the Yellowjackets’ 91-66 victory.

Lemelin was also named the women’s basketball player of the year.

Green, a senior on the men’s basketball team from Redding, California, hit a buzzer-beating, game-winning shot against Central Washington on Jan. 11. Green’s shot from just half court lifted the Yellowjackets to a 92-91 overtime win.

Amanda Hemmen won scholar athlete of the year and women's soccer player of the year.

Due to equity concerns and a shortened competition season for MSUB spring sports, certain categories were omitted from this year’s Buzzie Awards, including athlete of the year, coach of the year, and newcomer of the year.

The Jackets acknowledged their fan of the year Will Moody and student support workers Will Heward, Rachel Lythgoe, and Emma Tucker for their work this season.

Here’s the full list of winners:

Baseball Player of the Year: Daniel Cipriano

Women’s Soccer Player of the Year: Amanda Hemmen

Softball Player of the Year: Skyler Jenkins

Volleyball Player of the Year: Bayli Monck

Men’s Basketball Player of the Year: Brendan Howard

Triathlon Athlete of the Year: Madisan Chavez

Women’s Basketball Player of the Year: Jeanann Lemelin

Men’s Golf Player of the Year: Garrett Woodin

Women’s Golf Player of the Year: Tierney Messmer

Men’s Soccer Player of the Year: Luca Battistotti

Men’s Track & Field Athlete of the Year: Mason Schram

Women’s Track & Field Athlete of the Year: Brenna Beckett

Men’s Cross Country Runner of the Year: Ronald Venema

Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Year: Nikki Aiken

Comeback Player of the Year: Maddy Lincoln

Male Student Athlete Advisory Committee Member of the Year: Kyle McLaughlin

Female Student Athlete Advisory Committee Member of the Year: Kalin Sandow

Student Support Worker of the Year: Will Heward, Rachel Lythgoe, Emma Tucker

Fan of the Year: Will Moody

Cheerleader of the Year: Jessica Gapay

Scholar Athlete of the Year: Amanda Hemmen

Game/Event of the Year: Jeanann Lemelin

Moment/Play of the Year: Tyler Green

