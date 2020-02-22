SEATTLE — Senior Jeanann Lemelin scored a career-high 32 points to lead Montana State Billings past Seattle Pacific 91-66 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's basketball on Saturday.
The Billings Senior graduate was 11 of 13 from the field, including 10 of 12 from beyond the 3-point arc, for the Jackets (14-13, 9-9). With the performance, Lemelin set a school record for 3-pointers in a single game, surpassing her own mark of eight.
Lemelin tied the MSUB record earlier this season against Saint Martin’s with eight made 3-pointers in a game. Lemelin was two treys short of the conference record of 12 (Elisa Homer, SFU, 2016). Lemelin has two 30-plus point games this season and 15 games in double figures.
“Jeanann was in the zone again tonight,” said MSUB coach Kevin Woodin in a school press release. “She has put a lot of time into becoming a scorer for us. To make 10 threes in a single game was just ridiculous.”
Hannah Collins, of Great Falls, added 16 points and five assists and TyLee Manuel, of Billings West, 14 points and eight rebounds for the Yellowjackets. Shayla Montague, another West High product, added 11 points and three boards.
“It was a great GNAC road win for our team tonight,” Woodin said in the release. “We played consistently and won every quarter, which is a big challenge against anyone in our conference. Our entire team contributed to this win.”
Hailee Bennett scored 21 for Seattle Pacific (8-18, 6-12).
The Yellowjackets are in a tie for the sixth and final GNAC postseason position. MSUB hosts Western Washington (18-7, 12-5) and Simon Fraser (17-11, 12-6) next week to finish the regular season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.