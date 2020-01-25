BILLINGS — Jeanann Lemelin hit eight 3-pointers and scored 30 points and Montana State Billings snapped a two-game losing skid with a 72-64 victory over Saint Martin's on Saturday at Alterowitz Gymnasium.
Shayla Montague added 17 points and six rebounds for the Yellowjackets (10-9, 5-5). Danielle Zahn had seven assists for MSU, which hit 13 of 26 3-pointers.
Claire Dingus had 21 points and 14 rebounds to pace Saint Martin's, which came into the night tied with MSUB in the GNAC standings.
Lemelin, a Billings Senior alum, shot 8 of 11 from beyond the arc and 10 of 16 from the field in all. She also had four rebounds and three assists and 37 minutes.
Montague, from Billings West, hit three 3s. Washington State transfer Taryn Shelley led MSUB with seven rebounds.
