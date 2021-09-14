DUPONT, Wash. — Kinsey Irvin matched her career-low single-round score Tuesday at The Home Course, shooting a 76 to highlight the second round of the Saint Martin’s Invitational for the Montana State Billings women’s golf team.
Irvin ascended the leaderboard to finish in 13th place. The Yellowjackets finished in sixth place among the field of six teams competing, with a two-round total of 659.
Sarah Lawrence of Bellevue College won the individual title by one stroke over Western Washington’s Megan Billeter. Lawrence finished with a two-round score of 141.
MSUB's Tierney Messmer improved by two strokes between her two rounds of play and finished in 27th place with a total of 166. One stroke behind Messmer was MSUB freshman Meilyn Armstrong. MSUB’s Jalen Wagner cut off seven strokes after Monday’s 91 and shot an 84 Tuesday to finish with a 175.
Brennan Larson closed the event with a two-round score of 177, following Monday’s 85 with a 92.
