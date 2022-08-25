BILLINGS — Mia Zagorski scored in the 71st minute to propel Northern State University past Montana State Billings 1-0 in women's soccer Thursday at Amend Park.

It was the first match of the season for both teams.

MSUB outshot Northern State 17-11 with Jillian Hust having seven shots with four on goal.

The Yellowjackets had nine shots on goal, compared to five for the Wolves. 

Alexus Townsend made nine saves for the winners. Clare Keenan had four saves for MSUB. 

The Jackets will play on Saturday at 3 p.m. against the University of Mary at Herb Klindt Field on the campus of Rocky Mountain College.

