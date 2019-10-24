BILLINGS — Maddie Wolff scored with three seconds remaining in the second overtime to lift Saint Martin's over Montana State Billings 2-1 in women's soccer Thursday afternoon at Yellowjacket Field.

Wolff scored from 35 yards out off assists from Shea McKnight and Rose Robbins.

Julie Keller staked the Yellowjackets (4-7-2, 3-5)  to a 1-0 lead at 48:16 in the second half off an assist from Haylee Gunter.

The Saints tied in less than five minutes later off a score from Natalie Brown.

MSUB out-shot Saint Martin's 23-4 and 14-3 for shots on goal.

The Yellowjackets host Seattle Pacific on Saturday at noon. It is MSUB Kicks Cancer match and Senior Day.

