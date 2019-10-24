BILLINGS — Maddie Wolff scored with three seconds remaining in the second overtime to lift Saint Martin's over Montana State Billings 2-1 in women's soccer Thursday afternoon at Yellowjacket Field.
Wolff scored from 35 yards out off assists from Shea McKnight and Rose Robbins.
Julie Keller staked the Yellowjackets (4-7-2, 3-5) to a 1-0 lead at 48:16 in the second half off an assist from Haylee Gunter.
The Saints tied in less than five minutes later off a score from Natalie Brown.
MSUB out-shot Saint Martin's 23-4 and 14-3 for shots on goal.
The Yellowjackets host Seattle Pacific on Saturday at noon. It is MSUB Kicks Cancer match and Senior Day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.