NAMPA, Idaho — Chris Boyd scored the game-winning goal with less than four minutes left Thursday night to lift No. 16 Colorado Mesa to a 2-1, neutral-site win over the Montana State Billings in men's soccer.

Boyd scored twice in the match. The winning goal was scored in the 87th minute.

Poor air quality forced the game to be postponed by more than five hours. With the loss MSUB's record dipped to 1-2-1. The Yellowjackets' only goal was scored by junior Austin Shafer in the 57th minute.

MSU Billings returns to the pitch Saturday with a noon kickoff in Nampa, Idaho, against Westminster College.

