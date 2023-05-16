BILLINGS — Laurel softball alum Ella Crookston, an All-State pitcher with the Locomotives before graduating in 2022, is returning closer to home as she was announced as a transfer addition to the Montana State Billings softball team for the 2024 season, per a news release from the school Tuesday.

The right-handed Crookston, who spent her first season of college softball at Salt Lake Community College (Utah), pitched in 12 games for the Bruins as a freshman, winning three. She went 45-19-1 in her career at Laurel with nine shutouts.

She'll be looking to help the Yellowjackets' softball team bounce back from an 18-28 campaign in 2023 in which it missed out on the postseason.

Crookston was one of three announced softball transfers by the school Tuesday, though was the only one on the list from Montana. Two Feather River College (California) transfers — California pitcher Caitlyn James and Nevada catcher/outfielder Kaylin Galvin — were additionally named in the release.