PUEBLO, Colo. — The Montana State University Billings women’s golf team was led by twins Hannah and Haylee Adams at the Pack Classic, where the Yellowjackets finished in 14th place on Monday.
The Yellowjackets shot a score of 653 (331-322), playing 36 holes at Walking Stick Golf Course over two days. Hannah finished with a score of 160 (84-76), tying for 54th place in a field of 78 golfers. Just behind her was Haylee, who finished tied for 56th with a score of 161 (78-83). The sisters combined for four birdies over the two rounds, with Haylee picking up one on Sunday before Hannah added three on Monday.
Aubree Mitchum of Columbus finished in 62nd place, ending the tournament with a score of 164 (85-79).
Adessa Lundberg of Lovell, Wyoming, finished with a score of 168 (84-84), tying for 66th place.
Brennan Larson of Roundup finished with a score of 172 (87-85), tying for 72nd place.
Overall, 15 teams competed.
Colorado Christian finished as the top team at the Pack Classic, shooting a score of 598 (299-299) over the two rounds. The victors edged out both Colorado Mesa and hosts Colorado State University Pueblo by a single stroke to take the team victory. The duo of Minna Archer and Kylie Severin from CSU Pueblo tied for the top scores in the tournament with a 146 over the two days.
