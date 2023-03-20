PUEBLO, Colo. — The Montana State University Billings women’s golf team was led by twins Hannah and Haylee Adams at the Pack Classic, where the Yellowjackets finished in 14th place on Monday. 

The Yellowjackets shot a score of 653 (331-322), playing 36 holes at Walking Stick Golf Course over two days. Hannah finished with a score of 160 (84-76), tying for 54th place in a field of 78 golfers. Just behind her was Haylee, who finished tied for 56th with a score of 161 (78-83). The sisters combined for four birdies over the two rounds, with Haylee picking up one on Sunday before Hannah added three on Monday.

