BILLINGS — In 16 years as the head women’s basketball coach at Montana State Billings, Kevin Woodin has more often than not gotten the best out of his players’ potential.
It starts with the brand of recruits he prefers: Four-year types, typically from Montana, who grew up as multi-sport athletes that possess high academic ability.
Commitment is a prerequisite.
Jeanann Lemelin checked all those boxes when she first came to MSUB out of Billings Senior. But Lemelin was never the star player on her high school team, and in order to forge a successful career on a collegiate basketball court she knew she’d have to work especially hard to find her niche.
Now a senior, Lemelin has exceeded all expectations while morphing into the Yellowjackets’ most deadly perimeter shooter and one of their top offensive weapons.
It’s a far cry from where she started, but that’s exactly what Woodin expects from his players — to be at their most effective by the time they are seniors.
“I think maybe for the first three years her role wasn’t perfectly defined, but she just wanted to play,” Woodin said of Lemelin. “This year we made it clear to her that you’re going to be running the wing and you’re going to attack the basket, and basically you need to become a complete perimeter offensive player. I think she’s done that.”
Lemelin, who also played volleyball and softball growing up, has gone from averaging 7.5 minutes per game as a freshman to 31.5 this season, and what’s most impressive is how she’s honed her 3-point shot.
In her first three seasons combined, Lemelin made 33 3-pointers. This year, through 27 games, she’s made 64 3s while shooting 42% from the arc.
On Jan. 25 against Saint Martin’s, Lemelin tied a school record (matching Glendive’s Kalli Stanhope) by making eight 3-pointers. She scored 30 points that night in a 72-64 victory.
Not to be outdone, Lemelin had her best night as a Yellowjacket last Saturday in a 91-66 win at Seattle Pacific, making a school-record 10 3s and finishing with a career-high 32 points.
“I don’t care if you’re just playing ‘horse’ with your friends,” Woodin said. “It’s really hard to make seven in a row or eight in a row or five in a quarter, I don’t care what level of basketball you’re playing.”
MSUB hit 18 3-pointers in that game as a team, which, oh by the way, also set a new school mark.
Since Jan. 23, Lemelin is shooting a scorching 54% from 3 (43 of 80). It’s not at all the kind of player Lemelin was as a kid, but it sure is working for her now as the Yellowjackets continue to fight for a berth in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference tournament.
“Last year there was a point in time where at the beginning of the year I probably would have considered myself a 3-point shooter, and then I went into this slump and I realized I had to find other ways to score,” Lemelin said. “So I left my 3-point shot behind and I really tried to develop a jumper and be able to get into the paint. At the start of this year I had that same mentality.
“I finally had a conversation with coach Woodin and he just told me, ‘I don’t think the shots that you’re taking are bad shots. If you miss them, don’t think twice about it, just keep shooting.’ He just kind of gave me that confidence that I don’t need to second guess myself. I think that confidence boost really helped me to not question it and just shoot the ball.”
Vocal and confident, Lemelin has always been a team leader no matter the level at which she’s played.
Lemelin had also always been on Woodin’s coaching radar. He first noticed her “feisty” style when she was playing travel ball at the age of 10, competing against the older kids.
When it came time to recruit her to MSUB, Woodin remained invested despite the season-ending knee injury she suffered as a junior in high school and the extra time she took to weigh her options.
Lemelin signed late and wasn’t afforded much in the form of an athletic scholarship, but she kept working and fighting for court time on a team that made an NCAA Division II Elite 8 run two years ago.
Things started to come to fruition for Lemelin as a junior last year, but this season has been her breakout. She’s also been one of the team’s most willing and able defensive players, as the whopping 30 charges she’s taken attest.
“Last year as a junior she took big steps forward. She was a workaholic,” Woodin said. “I saw how much she was in the gym and I knew that she was going to be better as a senior.
“But at the same time I’d be lying if I said I expected her to shoot the ball as well as she has, and us designing little plays to get her the ball. I don’t think that was really something I was focused on. But because of how she’s progressed we have started to look for her more and we’ll continue to do that.”
Lemelin scored a 3.89 grade-point average in the fall semester, and is closing in on a bachelor’s degree in communication (with a minor in psychology). She plans to attend graduate school for speech pathology, and has designs on a career in helping children who need attention with speech pattern and development.
That, of course, will come later. Right now Lemelin is focused on helping the Yellowjackets make the postseason.
MSUB (14-13, 9-9) came into the week tied for sixth in the GNAC standings with Saint Martin’s. The top six teams make the tournament.
The Yellowjackets will host GNAC rival Simon Fraser on Saturday at Alterowitz Gym for Senior Night. MSUB will honor their three four-year players — Lemelin, Taylor Cunningham and Janessa Williams.
Lemelin will try to do what she’s always done, and those traits are what have stood out over the years to Woodin.
“She has great energy. She’s loud. She’s not afraid to challenge a teammate to get them to be better,” Woodin said. “Even though she’s not very big, she’s very aggressive and physical on the basketball court. She’s just going to give you 100%. She’s going to go down swinging if she’s going to fail. She’s not afraid of any situation.
“Her leadership has really been contagious. Ten of our 14 players are freshmen or sophomores. That’s a tough deal for a senior. But I think she’s definitely put her thumbprint on our team as a leader, and I think that confidence she has in herself, she can push that toward others.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.