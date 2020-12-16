Severson

Manhattan's Madeline Severson, sitting, will run the 200 and 400 for MSU Billings, and she'll also compete in the high jump.

 DAN CHESNET Belgrade News

MANHATTAN — Manhattan track and field standout Madeline Severson signed a letter of intent Monday to compete for Montana State Billings.

Severson was the top-ranked high jumper in Class B entering the state meet as a sophomore. Her junior season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think it’s a pretty good fit for me and it’s pretty close to home,” Severson told Dan Chesnet of the Belgrade News, referring to MSU Billings. “That’s one of the biggest things I had to choose because I didn’t want to go too far away from my family.”

As a sophomore, Severson cleared 5 feet, 1 inch in the high jump. She was ill at state and tied for sixth at 4-10.

Severson also ran a leg on the mile relay for the Tigers and was all-state in cross country this past fall. She plans to compete in the 200, 400 and high jump for MSU Billings.

