ORANGE, Calif. — The University of Mary put four starters in double figures to pull away from Montana State Billings 81-55 in the CCA D2 Tipoff Classic for women's basketball on Friday morning.

It was the season opener for both teams. The Yellowjackets (0-1) play Cal Poly Pomona on Saturday and Drury on Sunday.

Hannah Collins led MSUB with 17 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Taryn Shelley added nine points.

The Yellowjackets shot just 23 percent (3 of 13) from 3-point range and made just 12 of 22 free throws.

Mary led 37-26 by halftime and outscored the Yellowjackets 27-15 in the third quarter.

Cassie Askvig led the Marauders with a game-high 25 points.

Coral Gillette added 15 points while Lauren Rotunda had 11 points and eight rebounds. Lexie Schneider also scored 11 points.

