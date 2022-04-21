BILLINGS — Montana State Billings and Saint Martin's split a Great Northwest Athletic Conference doubleheader Thursday at Dehler Park.
MSUB won the seven-inning nightcap 2-0 behind Matthew Houlihan's one-hit shutout. Houlihan threw 109 pitches, striking out 10 and walking four. Saint Martin's lone hit was a single from Mark Steward in the third inning.
The Yellowjackets scored both of their runs in the second inning on Mitch Winter's two-run home run to right field.
Saint Martin's scored seven runs over the final two innings en route to an 11-5 victory in the opening game.
The Yellowjackets led 5-4 entering the top of the eighth of the opening game when the Saints reclaimed the lead with two runs, one on an RBI single by Steward and another on a wild pitch.
MSUB scored four times in the seventh to take its one-run lead, highlighted by Ethan Babcock-Barrie scoring on a wild pitch, Carson Green delivering a sacrifice fly, Hayden Foltz coming around on an error and Mason Powell drawing a bases-loaded walk.
In the top of the ninth, Reid Little hit an RBI double, D.J. Akiyama came in on a wild pitch, Dakota Hill delivered a run-scoring single, and a single by Austin Schaler brought in two runs to break the game open for Saint Martin's.
The teams are scheduled to play another twin bill Friday beginning at 2 p.m. at Dehler Park.
