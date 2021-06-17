BILLINGS — Michael Bazemore is coming home.
Montana State Billings announced Bazemore as its new director of athletics on Thursday, reuniting him with the university where he got his start in athletic administration.
Bazemore, 38, was hired as MSUB's AD from his current post at the NCAA office in Indianapolis, where he has worked as the assistant director of academic and membership affairs since October 2018.
Bazmore previously spent five years on staff with the NCAA Division II Yellowjackets, notably as chief rules officer for the athletic department and compliance liaison to the NCAA and the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. He also worked in media relations and game day operations. Bazemore earned a master's degree in sports management from MSUB in May 2014.
He replaces outgoing AD Krista Montague, who is stepping down after nine years. An introductory press conference is expected to be scheduled at a later date.
“Mike’s experience in his previous roles at the NCAA national office and in higher education athletics is a tremendous benefit to our university and our athletic department,” MSUB Chancellor Stefani Hicswa said in a press release. “He truly cares about the success of our student-athletes on and off the field and has a great vision for the future direction of Yellowjacket athletics. We are excited to welcome him aboard.”
Bazemore was hired from a pool of more than 60 applicants. He was one of three finalists, along with Michael Feuling, a development officer at Linn Benton Community College in Albany, Oregon, and Peyton Deterding, who most recently was the athletic director at Illinois Springfield.
The three finalists were presented during open community forums at MSUB last week.
“I am extremely excited for this opportunity,” Bazemore said in MSUB's release. “I want to thank Chancellor Hicswa, the search committee, administration, coaching staff, faculty, and student-athletes for their trust and support. I would also like to thank (Montague) for her support in my development as an administrator.”
Bazemore's most recent duties with the NCAA included bylaw interpretation for member institutions, processing legislative relief waivers and serving as the primary contact for the Division II institutional performance program.
He was also an associate AD at Truman State in Kirksville, Missouri, and Metro State in Denver, Colorado. Both are D-II institutions.
“With his background and experience in various athletic departments and the NCAA, he will be able to hit the ground running right away,” Montague was quoted in the press release. “Mike is a good person and a great fit for MSUB, and I know he will take this program to new and exciting heights.”
Bazemore received undergraduate degrees in sociology and interdisciplinary studies in social science from Michigan State University, where he played football and was a two-year starter on the defensive line for the Spartans.
Bazemore continued his playing career after college, spending four seasons from 2007-2010 for the Billings Outlaws professional indoor football team and one season in 2011 for the Sioux Falls Storm.
