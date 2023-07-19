PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State Billings director of athletics Michael Bazemore was officially named last week to the NCAA Division II Membership Committee, per a news release from the Great Northwest Athletic Conference earlier this month.

Bazemore will serve a four-year term on the board that reviews and considers issues pertaining to D-II membership requirements and compliance issues. The committee has the power to approve or deny requests for membership from a prospective school, among other duties.

Bazemore is entering his third year as MSUB's AD and has served on two prior NCAA committees: the Minority Opportunities and Interest Committee from 2016-2020 and the D-II Culture of Compliance Think Tank Committee from 2016-18.

“I’m extremely excited for this appointment and the opportunity to serve on the Division II Membership Committee,” Bazemore is quoted as saying in the release. “Having served as a liaison to this committee when I was on the staff at the NCAA national office, it’s cool to be able to continue this work in a different capacity. I am passionate about Division II and helping to keep our membership strong.”