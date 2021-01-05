BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings volleyball team added a middle blocker from Idaho to its roster, coach Casey Williams announced on Tuesday.
Mikayla Yore, of Kuna High School, is the fourth signing for the Yellowjackets for the 2021-22 school year.
“Mikayla will make a great addition to our roster,” Williams said in a school press release. “She is strong, quick, and reads the game really well. I was impressed with her this summer at camp, and I am excited that she has decided to become a Yellowjacket.”
Yore was a three-year letterwinner at Kuna. She captained her team in 2020, and earned all-conference recognition for the second straight season. She was named her team’s offensive player of the year in both 2019 and 2020, and she helped the team to top-four finishes in the state tournament in both 2018 and 2019.
In addition to her volleyball career, Yore finished 18th in the nation in the Olympic lifts at the USA Weightlifting competition in 2019 and qualified for the event again in 2020.
