MINOT, N.D. — Kyle Beisch scored 21 points, including five 3-pointers, and grabbed 10 rebounds as Minot State defeated Montana State Billings 83-74 Saturday night in nonconference men's basketball.

Teammate Stephane Manzi also had five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points for the Beavers (4-0).

The Yellowjackets (1-2) received a game-high 31 points and nine rebounds from Brendan Howard. He shot 11 of 17 with four 3-pointers.

Minot State made 15 3-pointers. MSUB had 14.

