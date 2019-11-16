MINOT, N.D. — Kyle Beisch scored 21 points, including five 3-pointers, and grabbed 10 rebounds as Minot State defeated Montana State Billings 83-74 Saturday night in nonconference men's basketball.
Teammate Stephane Manzi also had five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points for the Beavers (4-0).
The Yellowjackets (1-2) received a game-high 31 points and nine rebounds from Brendan Howard. He shot 11 of 17 with four 3-pointers.
Minot State made 15 3-pointers. MSUB had 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.