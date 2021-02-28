MINOT, N.D. — Two goals in a span of two minutes were the difference as Minot State downed MSU Billings 3-1 in women's soccer Sunday.

Melani Van Walstijn and Maddie Underwood scored at the 60:17 and 61:35 marks, respectively, for the winners.

Lexie Bloyder had an unassisted goal for MSUB at the 27:41 mark to knot the score at 1-1. 

The Jackets fell to 2-1-0 and Minot State improved to 3-0-0.

Clare Keenan had five saves for the Jackets.

