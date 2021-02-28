MINOT, N.D. — Two goals in a span of two minutes were the difference as Minot State downed MSU Billings 3-1 in women's soccer Sunday.
Melani Van Walstijn and Maddie Underwood scored at the 60:17 and 61:35 marks, respectively, for the winners.
Lexie Bloyder had an unassisted goal for MSUB at the 27:41 mark to knot the score at 1-1.
The Jackets fell to 2-1-0 and Minot State improved to 3-0-0.
Clare Keenan had five saves for the Jackets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.