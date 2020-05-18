BILLINGS — Former Missoula Hellgate basketball standout Dylan Holst has signed a letter of intent to play for Montana State Billings.
Holst, a 6-foot-5 guard who sent this past season at the Edge Prep School in Calgary, Alberta, was a key cog in the Knights' 21-2 season in 2018-19. He averaged 11.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.
As a senior at Hellgate, Holst was honorable mention all-state. He is the son of former Montana coach Don Holst.
“I chose MSUB to start my college basketball career because it is a great program with a great coach," Holst said in an MSUB press release. "MSUB offers business classes that I can learn from to expand the knowledge I can use to succeed after college.”
Said MSU coach Mick Durham: “I am excited to have Dylan join our program. He spent last year at a Prep school in Canada and will come in as a freshman. Dylan gives us a young wing player in our program and has a big upside as he continues to get stronger and grows into his body. Dylan is very athletic and a great competitor and understands how to play, growing up as a coach’s son.”
