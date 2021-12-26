BILLINGS — Kevin Woodin’s first teaching job straight out of college was at O’Dea High School in Seattle. Founded in 1923, O’Dea bills itself as the only all-boys Catholic college preparatory high school in the Pacific Northwest.
Thus, the nature of Woodin’s career path — which led him to become the record-setting head coach of the women’s basketball team at Montana State Billings — might seem a bit incongruous.
“When I came back to Montana from O’Dea I was very nervous about teaching girls in my math class, much less coaching girls on the court and wondering how to do that,” Woodin recalled with a smile during an interview last week.
Turns out he never should have worried.
Eighteen years after being hired at MSUB — which served as a postscript to 10 successful seasons as the head girls coach at Billings West High, his first stop at a co-ed school — it’s obvious that Woodin more than adapted to the environment.
With MSUB’s 72-58 decision over Wisconsin Parkside at the Las Vegas Holiday Hoops Classic on Dec. 18, Woodin claimed his 281st victory with the Yellowjackets, making him the all-time winningest coach in school history regardless of sport.
He surpassed Mike Harkins, who won 280 games as head coach of the men’s program from 1960-76 at what was then known as Eastern Montana College.
Woodin’s career record now stands at 281-207, a winning percentage of .576.
“It’s something that I’m proud of just because I’ve been able to coach here for as long as I have, and it takes a lot of people to have a successful program,” Woodin said. “From our players to our staff to the different assistant coaches I’ve had, I’m just very blessed to have done this as long as I have.”
From those early days teaching and coaching only boys to his time as a respected mentor of collegiate women, Woodin, 58, considers the wins milestone as much a program achievement as anything else. Truth be told, he’s fostered some very good teams during his tenure with the Yellowjackets.
There was the 2017-18 squad that featured Choteau’s Alisha Breen, the Great Northwest Athletic Conference and NCAA Division II West Region MVP (and now Woodin’s top assistant) that made a run to the regional title and an appearance in the Elite 8, the greatest finish in program history.
There was also the 2013-14 squad, perhaps Woodin’s most talented, which boasted Malta’s Bobbi Knudsen, Fairfield’s Chelsea Banis and Shepherd’s Kayleen Goggins and advanced to the title game of the regional tourney.
And then there was the 2005-06 team, which had Tanya Petersen of Billings West, Alira Carpenter of Lewistown and Jenny Langford of Reed Point, which closed the regular season by winning 17 of its last 21 games.
Woodin’s teams have won four conference championships and made the D-II national tournament five times. The Jackets have advanced to the postseason in 11 of the past 15 seasons and are 16-12 all-time in the playoffs.
Notably, he’s done all this largely with in-state Montana recruits. In fact, 82% of MSUB’s players in the past 17-plus seasons have been Treasure State products.
The credit he deserves
Woodin has long been instrumental in the advancement and promotion of girls and women’s basketball in Montana, and it’s something he probably doesn’t get enough credit for. MSUB does fly under the radar in comparison to Division I Montana and Montana State, and the popular and highly competitive Frontier Conference.
Woodin, a 1982 alumnus of Libby High School, has dedicated himself to providing meaningful opportunities to girls statewide, and that’s exactly what he set out to do, whether he’s gotten the proper recognition or not.
Nate Harris, a Sidney native and currently an assistant women’s coach under Brian Holsinger at the University of Montana, was on Woodin’s staff at MSUB for three years, culminating with that regional tourney run in 2013-14.
Harris was a part of what Woodin tried to build as an in-state recruiter.
“I've always loved his commitment to winning with Montana kids. He will recruit against anyone and has given a platform to so many awesome players from this great state,” Harris said.
“He encourages his players to be themselves, he meets them where they're at, he challenges them to grow, and he brings them together to form a cohesive unit as well as anyone. You would be very hard-pressed to find a coach who is as concerned with his players having a balanced, rich, and positive experience.”
After graduating high school, Woodin initially went to college at Montana, where he would stake out practices conducted by men’s coach Mike Montgomery and women’s coach Robin Selvig and in turn became a self-described basketball junkie.
It was then that he got a first-hand look at Selvig’s methods. Selvig, of course, went on to win 865 games with the Lady Griz — and he did it with a precise in-state recruiting formula, especially in the early years.
Woodin later got his undergraduate teaching degree from Carroll College and a master’s from Seattle Pacific, but Selvig’s process resonated with Woodin, and he wanted to follow in those footsteps when he got the job at MSUB in 2004.
His players have appreciated that fact, as well.
“Scobey on the east side, Libby on the west side … it’s really special,” said Yellowjackets senior Shannon Reny, a Libby alum who committed to play for Woodin almost immediately when she made her first campus visit. “It’s a pride, chip-on-our-shoulder kind of thing. Not only do we go to school here, but this is where we were born, this is where we were raised.”
This year’s MSUB team, which took a 7-7 overall record into the holiday break, features players from Billings, Fort Benton, Scobey, Hamilton, Florence, Great Falls, Winifred, Libby and Hardin.
Great Falls CMR girls coach Brian Crosby has sent players on to Woodin’s program, including Addison Gardner, a guard on this year’s squad. Crosby is especially impressed with MSUB’s low transfer rate.
When players come to play for Woodin, they stick it out.
“I’ve really grown to appreciate how good of a coach he is,” Crosby said. “He’s always been a great coach, but I think one of the biggest things is he hardly ever loses kids. They stay.
“If there’s a transfer, it’s pretty rare, which is tough in this day and age. Even the best coaches are going to have kids transfer.”
Cultivating leadership
Clearly Woodin’s process is something that has earned him respect. And clearly it reaches beyond wins and losses.
Much of Woodin’s philosophy resides outside of X’s and O’s. It’s also to foster a family atmosphere within the program, to cultivate academic success and prepare his players for life after college.
A few metrics stand out: 97% of Woodin’s seniors have graduated, and nine times the program has placed in the top 25 of the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association rankings for academic performance. The Jackets have been recognized as the GNAC’s academic team champion five times.
“I really like to see somebody come in as a freshman and it takes a year or two to develop them into your program, and then to watch them grow and become great leaders,” Woodin said. “It’s about them becoming comfortable in their own skin, and then that leadership comes forward and they leave a mark on your team both as a player and also as a leader. That’s really rewarding.”
“What always stuck out to me and one of the things that I've taken with me from that time is Kevin's commitment to treating people the right way,” Harris said.
“The greatest compliment that I can give is that I would want my four daughters to play college basketball for Kevin Woodin. I would actually push for them to play for Kevin knowing the type of experience they would have and how well they would be taken care of.”
When he was hired to take over the girls basketball program at Billings West in 1994 — back when the girls’ season was played in the fall — Woodin didn’t have designs on one day becoming a college coach.
Instead, he built West into a juggernaut, and won back-to-back Class AA state championships in 2003 and 2004, led by future Lady Griz players Mandy Morales, Dana Conway and Shadra Robison.
Playing a fall high school season (up until 2002-03) allowed Woodin to moonlight as an assistant at MSUB for a couple years under then-coach Karyn Ridgeway, which gave rise to the notion that he could perhaps take the next step.
But he was comfortable in Billings, where his family had planted its roots.
Then in 2004, when the Yellowjackets head job came open, he took his shot and was hired. It’s been a long string of success ever since.
Woodin says he still has lot to coach for.
“I still love what I’m doing,” he said. “As long as I really enjoy it and my players are responding to me and enjoying the program, I foresee myself doing it.”
“I love the Division II level because you get to do everything,” Woodin said. “I like that I get to recruit and game plan and scout. I’m not sure I wanted to go be somebody’s recruiting coordinator or bench coach and not be able to do everything. I get to know my players on a deeper level. I’m their academic adviser. I’m involved in their strength training. I’m involved in their mental preparation. We have to do it all here, and that’s a lot of fun. I enjoy that challenge.”
From those early days teaching and coaching only boys to his time as a respected mentor of collegiate women, it was a bit of an incongruous path, one that Woodin wasn’t quite sure how to navigate.
Now, 281 wins later, it turns out he never should have worried.
