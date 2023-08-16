BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings men's and women's soccer teams were ranked fifth and eighth, respectively, in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference preseason coaches' polls announced this week via conference news releases.

Both of the Yellowjackets' teams are looking to bounce back from losing seasons a year ago and have new head coaches on the touchline. Men's coach Aaron Champenoy, who coached on an interim basis in 2022, was hired in full by the school earlier this year. On the women's side, assistant coach Abiye Jack was elevated to head coach following the departure of Stephen Cavallo, who accepted an assistant coaching role at Nevada.

Defending NCAA Division II national champion Western Washington was picked to win the women's GNAC title, while the men's GNAC poll features a tie at the top between WWU and Simon Fraser.

Both MSUB teams' seasons will begin with exhibitions against crosstown rival Rocky Mountain College on Saturday at Yellowjacket Soccer Field. The women's game will start at 5 p.m., while the men's game kicks off at 7 p.m.