BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings volleyball team was picked to finish 10th in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference preseason coaches' poll, per a news release from the league Wednesday.

The Yellowjackets are placed in last on 13 points following a 7-20 overall record and an 0-18 mark in GNAC play in 2022. Billings Skyview grad Casey (Williams) Bonner is entering her eighth season as coach.

Central Washington is picked to win the GNAC, having received all 10 first-place votes.

MSUB begins its regular season when it hosts the Yellowjacket Volleyball Invitational starting Sept. 1 at Alterowitz Gymnasium. The Jackets' season opener will be against the University of Mary (North Dakota) at 10 a.m. that day.