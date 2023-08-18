BILLINGS — A crosstown rivalry under the lights. Does it get much better in sports?

For Montana State Billings' soccer teams as they officially start their 2023 seasons against Rocky Mountain College — the school's longtime adversary just down Rimrock Road — when the Yellowjackets host a men's and women's doubleheader Saturday, the classic Billings-centric clash will have some new meaning to it.

First and foremost, it'll be a fitting official debut for MSUB's new-look, renovated Yellowjacket Soccer Field, which got some sleek offseason upgrades.

And second, it'll be the first games for the brand-new "Rimrock Rivalry" series between MSUB and Rocky, an annual and official athletics point-scoring competition with a trophy going toward the winning school for it to host for the following year.

On the resurfaced turf and with the freshly-installed floodlights beaming down onto the players below, a new era of college athletics in Billings will be ushered in.

"Exciting times," MSUB Director of Athletics Michael Bazemore said in an interview with The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com this week. "It is exciting, just (for) one to have the contest at our facility ... I think it's going to bring added attention to both ourselves and Rocky and we are anticipating us putting on a good product. Definitely in men's and women's soccer, but as well as the other sports that will make up the particular series."

Yellowjacket Soccer Field, located at MSUB's City College campus, was worked on earlier in the year and saw a new turf surface added as the old turf was past its livelihood, Bazemore said. The lights enable the Jackets to practice and play games at essentially any time; previously, such occasions were limited to daylight hours, with numerous home MSUB games in 2022 taking place in the early afternoon.

The fresh surface also has lacrosse lines included to expand its potential for rentals by groups and teams in and around the city, with Bazemore noting that it's not in exploration of adding lacrosse as a varsity sport at the school. But as for how it plays, MSUB's soccer personnel has been pleased thus far in the preseason.

"It's just allowed us to have a more quality training session," first-year Jacket women's coach Abiye Jack, promoted as an assistant after the offseason departure of former coach Stephen Cavallo, said of the facility. "The ball rolls across the turf a lot smoother now. It's awesome to have this for the team.

"The lights are a big addition. We like to train in the mornings, it allows us to train in the mornings, not worrying about daylight, and then giving us the opportunity to have games at night. ... I know our team and the men's team is very excited."

The games at night part will be something that MSUB plans to try out frequently, ensuring that the new lights get plenty of use.

Of the men's team's nine home matches in 2023, for instance, eight will kick off after 5 p.m., including the Jackets' incoming clash against the Battlin' Bears which gets going at 7:30 p.m. Saturday (the women's game, meanwhile, will start at 5 p.m.).

All the work is done and play can now happen, and in kicking off a new age of the MSUB-Rocky rivalry, the Yellowjacket Soccer Field's improvements will provide a worthy spotlight (literally) on Billings' two places for college athletics.

"It was just a lot of meetings, a lot of collaboration," Bazemore said. "(We're) happy that we had some funding from an institutional standpoint to greenlight the project and it's been a long, fast two years trying to get this project off the ground and completed."