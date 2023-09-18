BILLINGS — Montana State Billings will host its "Fan Fest" event at Alterowitz Gymnasium prior to its home volleyball game against crosstown rival Rocky Mountain College on Tuesday.

Doors and the venue's beer garden open up at 5 p.m., with first serve in the first Rimrock Rivalry match of the season scheduled to be at 6 p.m. The Yellowjackets are encouraging fans to wear black for a "Black Out" theme in the stands.