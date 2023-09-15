SPEARFISH, S.D. — Montana State Billings women's soccer coach Abiye Jack picked up his first career win in charge of the Yellowjackets as MSUB won at Black Hills State (South Dakota) by a 2-1 margin Thursday.

Jack, who had previously been an assistant under Stephen Cavallo (now an assistant at NCAA Division I Denver) for two seasons, was promoted to head coach in the offseason upon Cavallo's departure.

Kendall McGraw and Erika Wilson scored for MSUB (1-1-1 overall), which never trailed. Freshman and Billings Skyview alum Ave Roberts picked up an assist.

Jack additionally led Billings United's under-19 girls squad to the United States Youth Soccer National Presidents Cup trophy this past summer, making them the first team from Montana to capture the title.

The Yellowjackets will play next at Seattle Pacific at 2 p.m. Thursday. They'll return home to face Simon Fraser at 11 a.m. Sept. 23 at the renovated Yellowjacket Soccer Field.